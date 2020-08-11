Forget Jennifer Aniston reunion and Angelina Jolie hookup rumour, Brad Pitt is drawn to Adele?

After his alleged reunion with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, rumour has it that Brad Pitt is smitten by Adele.

Give us a second to pick our jaws from the ground. Brad Pitt has been subjected to numerous dating rumours this year. After he reunited with Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards this year, rumour mills went all out to speculate that the former lovebirds have not only reunited romantically but they had also planned to walk down the aisle. On the other hand, following his spottings at Angelina Jolie's Los Angeles home a couple of times in the recent past, another rumour sparked suggesting that Brad and Angelina were hooking up. Not to forget, Alia Shawkat's name popped up a few times as well.

Now, the word's on the street that Brad is drawn to Adele. Yes, the same singer who has fans in shock with her stunning weight loss. The Rolling In The Deep hitmaker has reportedly caught several eyes courtesy her transformation. While Adele is believed to be putting herself out there following her split with Simon Konecki, New Idea claims that she has Brad's attention.

An insider claims that she recently struck a banter with Brad. Apparently, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star is "fascinated" by Adele's "brash sense of humour." The publication quotes a dubious source stating, "Brad not only thinks she’s beautiful, but she has him in stitches of laughter whenever they hang out or chat on the phone. She’s got a potty mouth which appeals to Brad given his conservative upbringing.”

The actor allegedly hopes things work out between the two stars for he feels they might have a "real shot". However, he isn't sure that "Adele feels the same way.” Brad has got the impression that Adele is not "looking to settle down again." While these are some explosive claims, we'd suggest you take them with a huge pinch of salt.

