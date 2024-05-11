Forget Kendrick Lamar, Drake Fought A Legal Battle Against AI-Generated Diss Track To Take It Down

Picture this: Drake and Kendrick Lamar, two big names in hip-hop, going at each other in a rap battle. Drake released a diss track targeting Kendrick Lamae, but there was a twist: the track featured AI-generated vocals.

Yes, you read that right, Drake used AI to mimic Tupac Shakur’s voice on the track, without permission. This didn’t sit well with Tupac’s estate, leading to a swift legal warning and Drake promptly pulling the track from all platforms. Let’s explore how this feud started and why Drake got into trouble over a song called Taylor Made.

Drake’s legal feud over AI-generated track

Drake’s release of Taylor Made, a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar, turned heads. Not only for its lyrical content but also for its use of AI-generated Tupac vocals. Drake’s track initially dropped on April 19, sparked immediate backlash. Howard King, an attorney representing Tupac’s estate, issued a cease-and-desist letter threatening legal action.

King wasn't happy about it. He expressed deep disappointment in the unauthorized use of Tupac's voice, calling it a blatant violation of Tupac's legacy. This clash brought into focus the struggle between creative freedom and moral duty in the era of AI.

More AI-generated vocals in the song

The song Taylor Made Freestyle didn’t just use Tupac’s voice; it also included lyrics that seemed to diss Kendrick Lamar. Speculation suggests that Drake’s decision to incorporate AI-generated Tupac vocals stemmed from Lamar’s admiration for hip-hop icons. Along with Tupac’s voice, the track also featured AI-generated vocals from Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dog even poked fun at his AI feature video on Instagram, expressing disbelief at the situation. Surprisingly the song gained massive traction, being streamed over a million times across various platforms. And, the use of AI-generated vocals in Taylor Made also sparks an ethical debate about consent and artistic integrity. Drake’s run-in with Tupac’s estate is just one example of the complex issues that arise when artists venture into AI music.

Drake’s response to the removal of Taylor Made Freestyle

The removal of Taylor Made Freestyle from Drake’s Instagram and other platforms marked a significant setback for the rapper. Despite the legal turmoil, Drake remained tight-lipped about the situation. The 37-year-old rapper refrained from releasing any statements regarding the removal of the song.

Also, Drake’s track Push Ups sparked a lot of talk among fans, They were questioning if it was really him or if some AI magic was at play. This doubt wasn’t random. Earlier, there was a song called Heart on My Sleeve that sounded a lot like Drake and the Weeknd. It also hinted at AI-generated music. Because creating a song like Heart on My Sleeve involves great music knowledge. After beats and lyrics, the musicians use an open-source deepfake filter to change the vocals to sound like a famous artist. And the song did have all of that.

