Forget Star Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt transforms into Wolverine and Hugh Jackman REACTS

Chris Pratt gave Star-Lord a break and channelled his inner Wolverine. The actor reminded us of the X-Men character with his messy hair and overgrown beard. Here's how Hugh Jackman reacted.

The quarantine has brought out Chris Pratt's inner Wolverine. The actor, who plays Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, has been in quarantine like the rest of Hollywood. Several stars are finding ways to keep ourselves occupied and entertained during this period. While some resort to TikTok videos, others are opting to cook up a storm in the kitchen. But Pratt is busy transforming into the X-Men character. No, no, don't be confused, he isn't playing or auditioning for the role.

The actor posted a picture of himself with a messy hairdo and a matching full beard. The overgrown beard is a result of being cooped up at home since the Coronavirus outbreak. The Avengers: Infinity War actor used the new look to bring out his inner Wolverine. Pratt replicated Logan's expression for the snap and shared the selfie on Instagram. He captioned it, "#quarantinewolverine."

While MCU fans had various thoughts, Hugh Jackman seemed to be impressed with the impersonation. The actor, who played Wolverine for 16 years, shared Pratt's #quarantinewolverine picture to show his approval. Check out the photo below:

Pratt is quarantined with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple, who tied the knot last year, is locked up with Kat's mother Maria Shriver, and her siblings, including Patrick Schwarzenegger. Patrick's model girlfriend Abby Champion has also joined them. Pratt's son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Ana Faris, seems to be spending time with the Avengers actor. He has been spotted with the family in Los Angeles, Daily Mail reports.

