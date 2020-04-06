Forget the wedding, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston welcome twins via surrogacy?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are rumoured to have welcomed twins. The former couple has reportedly welcomed a baby boy and girl.

For weeks now, rumours about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reuniting have been the talk of the town. Several international outlets have not only speculated they have reunited romantically but also have been planning a wedding. If another rumour is to be believed, Brad and Jen have turned parents. There were rumours previously that the rumours couple is looking at starting a family and they might be turning parents to a baby girl. However, New Idea now claims Brad and Jen have welcomed twins via surrogacy.

The international outlet cites Sarah Jessica Parker’s former gestational carrier, Michelle Ross' social media post about delivering a set of twins. An insider claims the twins are Brad and Jen's children. Apparently the couple wants to keep it "under the radar.” A source tells the outlet, “Jen and Brad have stopped short of confirming any baby news because it’s so sensitive and private. The unspoken message is that they’ll tell people when they’re ready, and that’s being respected among their close friends and confidants.”

The outlet further claims that Jennifer’s good friends Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen inspired the Friends alum to opt for surrogacy. The decision to opt, Michelle, as a carrier came naturally. Apparently, the couple had done their share of research on surrogacy even before they divorced. With the current situation of quarantine, the outlet says Brad and Jen have everything worked out. They have a great team of support staff. "They’re more than capable of jumping in when the time comes and being hands-on parents,” says the insider.

The alleged tipster also added that Brad cannot wait for more diaper duty. After all, he's had the experience of fatherhood with the six children he shares with Angelina Jolie. "Jen has been reassured she’ll be a natural so there’s no need to worry or panic. This will be the most beautiful time in their lives, something they’ve both dreamed about for literally decades, and now it’s happening they’re beyond ecstatic," the source claims.

While this is a shocking development, we would suggest you take the piece of information with a pinch of salt.

