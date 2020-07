Former AOA member Mina RECOUNTS alleged decade long bullying by Jimin: I’m so broken because of you

Shocking fans to their very core, AOA member Mina was no-holds-barred when she took to Instagram to recount years worth of alleged bullying at the hands of Jimin. Read below for more details.

[Trigger Warning: Discussion of self-harm] In some deeply upsetting news, former AOA member and Hospital Ship star Mina took to Instagram to recount decade worth of alleged bullying, at the hands of Jimin, who we know as the leader of the popular Korean girl group. It was in May 2019, when Mina decided to not renew her contract and instead went the solo route following Youkyung and Choa, who left AOA in October 2016 and June 2017 respectively. In her Instagram posts, without mentioning Jimin at first, Mina revealed that she never wanted to leave AOA but had to because of a member.

"To be honest, I really didn’t want to leave AOA but because of one person who hated me, I was bullied for 10 years and by the end, I was so angry that I wanted to curse at her just once. In the end, I gave up AOA," Mina confessed, via Soompi's English translation. The 26-year-old singer recalled Jimin's supposed ill-treatment towards her during her father's passing and admitted how she didn't visit her dad as often as she would have liked in order to not get emotional during a scheduled activity as an AOA member. "And when my father closed his eyes, I saw it and I heard the sound of the machine as his pulse flatlined. I was told that my dad had shakily written 'Where is my daughter?' on a sketchbook and shown the nurse, but I hadn’t been able to go see him because I was working," Mina emotionally disclosed. Earlier, Mina also wrote about how Jimin's father passed away recently and was given adequate time to grieve unlike what happened during her dad's death.

"From what I heard, she’d been given a VIP room and her solo activities were canceled, but I hope that wasn’t the case. You should be professional, too. Don’t cry, okay? You said it ruined the mood, you asked why you had to walk on eggshells because of me. You need to overcome it well, too. I still can’t erase the memory of what you said to me and how you acted. Even though the memories are fainter, I remember them all. Whenever I remember them, I take medication and get through it. But I think what happened with my dad will stay with me for life. Those might have been words you spit out without much thought for me, but those words were so hurtful to me. In our last five minutes together, I told you about how that had been hurtful, and you glared at me and said, 'I don’t think I’m that much of a bad person that I would say something like that?,'" Mina recalled.

Jimin took to Instagram Stories and shared a black screen which just had the word, "Fiction," probably referencing at Mina. However, the 29-year-old rapper quickly deleted the story but it did not go unnoticed by the former AOA member, who then took to Instagram to mention Jimin's name.

"Why did you delete it? Try calling it fiction, there will be quite a lot of people who would be dumbfounded to hear that. Oh right, even back then, you said you couldn’t remember and you said you weren’t a bad person who would say things like that, right? Wow, it must be nice to be able to erase your memory like that," Mina stated.

Moreover, Mina emotionally admitted how she's sad that she's broken because of Jimin and all she wants is for the latter to admit her fault and sincerely apologise to her. "The person who tormented me seems to be totally fine. When waking up every morning is so painful for me. But I need to provide for my family. So admit to your faults and apologise, so I can let go of what’s built up in my heart, okay?," Mina added.

Mina went on to recall alleged instances of bullying by Jimin which included getting body-shamed and being forced to speak in a formal tone with her. The Loss Time Like star confessed how she almost took 200 sleeping pills because of Jimin.

Check out some of Mina's allegations against Jimin on Instagram below:

"My dream probably won’t come true, right? But if you’re a human being, you shouldn’t act like that. And FNC Entertainment, I told them everything at the end. I was half out of my mind, I couldn’t even open my eyes properly, and I stuttered. I hadn’t fully recovered from taking hundreds of sleeping pills but I told them it was because of Jimin and they wouldn’t listen to me. Who should I talk to? I shouldn’t get angry? I’m like this every day. I’ve been living like this every day and you just didn’t know because I didn’t talk about it. From when I was 21 years old [Korean age reckoning], I’ve been hiding my medicine bottles and secretly taking medication so I could hold on. I’ve lived like this. Shin Ji-min, because of you. Because of that person who is sleeping so well right now. To all those who are suffering because of someone... Fight. Don’t hold it in. Or grab someone and tell them. Sleeping pills? Don’t take them. It will never end. Don’t live like me. Don’t hold it in. Do everything you want to do and express yourself. Please live like that," Mina concluded, via Soompi's English translation.

Jimin and FNC Entertainment are yet to put out statements regarding Mina's allegations.

