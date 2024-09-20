Former Bad Boys Rapper Moses 'Shyne' Barrow Speaks Out After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest: 'Pretty Much Sent Me To Prison'

Trigger Warning: This article references gun violence and sexual abuse

Former Bad Boy Records rapper Moses ‘Shyne’ Barrow, who is now serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives, is sharing his thoughts on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ recent arrest. The latter, for those who may not know, is the founder of the earlier-mentioned label.

According to People, in a recent press conference held in his native Belize, Barrow accused Combs of destroying his life when he was just 18 years old and wanted nothing but to “make my mother proud and make Belize proud and be recognized for my talent and take over the world.” The former musician said he was defending Diddy during a club shooting in New York in 1999. Barrow stated that when the matter reached the court, Diddy testified against him, due to which he spent 10 years in prison. Barrow, according to People, did not provide details to back up his statements.

Of his bond with his ex-boss, Barrow said he never had a brotherly relationship with him before he “destroyed my life” and “pretty much sent me to prison.”

Despite that, Barrow said he forgave Diddy and moved on from the backstabbing because he was, at the time, in a position to give scholarships and invest in Belize. Barrow expressed that he does not deny attempting to bring investments and contributions to education that could have benefited Belize.

He, who was once Combs’ disciple, was asked by one of the reporters at the press conference if he ever participated in the music mogul’s “freak-offs.” He said he did not.

In 1999, Barrow was convicted of first-degree assault, according to People, for shooting inside a New York City nightclub that injured three people. Combs, who was also indicted on the same charge, managed to prove during the trial that he fired the gun in self-defense, following which he was acquitted. Barrow, meanwhile, spent a decade in prison between 1999 and 2009 and was subsequently deported to Belize.

At the time of Shyne’s sentencing, Combs issued a statement describing the punishment for him as extreme and unfair. He expressed that he was aware his mentee had no intention of hurting anyone. Sending prayers to his family and friends at the time, Combs said he would continue to support Shyne throughout his appeal.

Combs was arrested on counts of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution on Monday, September 16. His federal indictment, unsealed on Tuesday, outlined disturbing allegations against him, including the aforementioned freak-offs. According to the prosecutors, Combs orchestrated, produced, and recorded extreme sexual activities while forcing victims to participate in them.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, has been denied bail twice since Monday and is expected to remain in jail, which his lawyer has described as ‘horrific,’ until his trial in the case begins.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

