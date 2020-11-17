Former Channel 7 star Simon Reeve's daughter Stella gets dragged into his court battle against the channel

Simon Reeve's daughter Stella Reeve has been asked to hand over any evidence of work she's done for dad's company to court amid the former's legal battle with Channel 7. Read below for more details.

Simon Reeve is currently in a court battle against his former employer Channel 7. For the unversed, the 59-year-old TV star is suing the channel and seeking up to USD 1 million, accusing them of a breach of contract and misrepresentation to his employment after he was dumped off the spotlight earlier ths year, according to news.com.au.

As per his allegations, Reeve states that his ongoing contract did not permit Seven Network to unilaterally cease paying his salary or the alternative paying fees to Simon Reeve Productions Pty Ltd. In return, Channel 7 has not only denied Simon's claims but is also suing him, accusing him of misleading and deceptive conduct over the past six years when it used the company Reeve directs as a contractor. "Reeve did not, at any time prior to 29 July 2020, advise Seven that he considered himself to be an employee of Seven and was providing services on that basis," the cross-claim states via news.com.au.

Unfortunately, Simon's daughter Stella Reeve has now been dragged into her dad's court battle after a judge ordered her to hand over any evidence of work, within days, she has done for her father's private company. Stella is working as Production Assistant with SRP since May 2018. "My role as a production assistant focuses on the following: scripting, photography and videography, editing, sourcing interviews, podcast creation," Stella's LinkedIn profile reads.

While Seven argues that after February 2010, at no time did the broadcaster employ Reeve, the ongoing court battle will return to court on March 2021.

