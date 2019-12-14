Former co stars Adam Sandler and Cole Sprouse REUNITE after 2 decades

Former co stars Adam Sandler and Cole Sprouse recently reunited at a movie premiere after 20 years. Read on for more details.

On December 11, Cole Sprouse made an appearance at the premiere of Adam Sandler’s latest comedy-drama film Uncut Gems, where the two Hollywood stars finally had a reunion after almost two decades! The last time the Riverdale and Blended stars were publically seen together was about 20 years ago when they were promoting their 1999 film Big Daddy. The film also featured Cole’s twin brother Dylan Sprouse, who was not present at the premiere. Since then, the actors were not been spotted together.

During the event, an excited Sandler told Entertainment Tonight that he can’t wait to meet Cole. When asked if inviting the 27-year-old actor means that there is a possibility of a Big Daddy sequel, Adam said he would never do that to Cole. Later, the actor happily posed for photos with Cole. They were also joined by Sandler’s wife, Jackie, actor David Spade and musician King Princess.

Earlier this year, in an interview with ET, Sandler opened up about working with the twins in the comedy-drama. “I remember Cole and Dylan being great little boys. When I see them now, I'm baffled at how they grew into handsome bastards,” he said. At the time of Big Daddy premiere, Sandler was 33 and the twins were just 6-years-old. The film revolved around a law school graduate, who decides to take care of a five-year-old boy to win his girlfriend back. The Sprouse brothers also featured in popular sitcom Friends, as Ross’ son Ben, before becoming two of Disney’s biggest stars.

