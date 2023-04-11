Former Donda teacher sues Kanye over his private school; says students are "severely behind" academically

Kanye West has recently landed in hot waters as one of the former teachers of Kanye’s Donda Academy, who has been allegedly terminated from the school due to whistleblowing violations, has sued Kanye for wrongfully firing her. Also, in a recent interview, Hailey has warned the parents of students by claiming that their children are not getting the education they deserve and are severely behind.

What warning did Hailey give to the parents?

In the interview, Hailey said, "They need to be aware that their children are behind and that they need to consider that it's going to be very hard for them to transfer their kids out of that school," She added that parents who have sent their children to the school should be informed that moving them to a better school will be a challenging process.

"If they come in at third grade level, or fourth grade level, and they're in the sixth grade, they're going to go in the third grade,". "But it won't be the child's fault that they're behind, it is Donda's fault that they're behind."

She added: "The kids are being suppressed because of all the constant changes that go on at the school. We have something in place that’s kind of called 'educate' that we haven’t even been keeping up with. But since I’ve been there, there have been no report cards given to the students or progress reports. So, because Donda’s not accredited, you really can’t get any documents from the school to show where you’ve been."

Why were Hailey and her daughter fired from the school?

As per reports, Cecilia Hailey and her daughter claimed that they were removed from their teaching positions at Donda after criticizing the school and alleging that race played a part in their dismissal.

