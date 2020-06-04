Former Dream Street singer Chris Trousdale passes away at 34 after suffering from Coronavirus

Former Dream Street artist Chris Trousdale died on June 2 at the age of 4 after being hospitalised due to Coronavirus complications.

Chris Trousdale, who was a part of the Dream Street band passed away on June 2 at the age of 34 after reportedly suffering from Coronavirus. The singer was admitted to a hospital in Burbank, California where he died due to Coronavirus complications as reported by TMZ. The official statement on Chris Trousdale's Twitter handle read, "It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June 2, 2020, from an undisclosed illness. He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and fans all over the world."

"Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that privacy be respected during this difficult time," the statement concluded. Jesse McCartney, a co-member of the Dream Street band who was close friends with Chris Trousdale also shared the news on his Instagram handle. "It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry, has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent. Together we made up two of the five members of a boyband called DreamStreet. We were young kids with budding talent who shared an overwhelming love for music and performing," his post read.

Chris Trousdale featured in Broadway as a kid before he went on to join Dream Street in 1999 alongside McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger, and Frankie Galasso. He gained recognition for his hit songs "It Happens Every Time," "I Say Yeah" and "Sugar Rush." The band recorded two studio albums before breaking up in 2002, following legal disputes between the singers' parents and their managers.

Also Read: Flying In The Times of Coronavirus: Pinkvilla's writer shares her Mumbai to Bengaluru flight experience

Credits :TMZImdb

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×