Former EXO singer Tao's epic reaction for being confused as BTS member by fan is UNMISSABLE; ARMY reacts

Former EXO member Tao was recently in Iceland where he was confused as a BTS singer. Tao gave a sassy response. The incident left a few ARMY members apologising while many others taking offense to his comment on the K-Pop band.

Isn't it embarrassing when you are confused with someone else? Imagine being a renowned K-Pop star from a famous band and being mistaken for another K-Pop band. That's what has happened to Tao. The former EXO singer was unfortunately confused for a BTS singer. The Chinese singer was in Iceland to film a variety show when he noticed a couple of fans were checking his Instagram account. Tao noticed and decided to reach out to them with the offer to take a picture with him.

While the moment was supposed to be adorable, it took an awkward turn almost immediately. In a video of the incident shared online, the girl asked Tao if he was a BTS member. "What did you say? No, I’m not BTS," he clarified, as per an AllKPop report. "You look like a member of BTS," the fan added. "Thank you. Do you know EXO? I'm EXO member before," he said.

If that wasn't enough, Tao jokes the camera person to edit the embarrassing part out. "Cut this part out! The part where they said I look like a member of Bangtan Sonyeondan! They said I look like a boy from BTS!" he informs the female MC. "BTS at that time weren’t even as popular as we [EXO] were... Now she’s saying I look like BTS. Sorry everyone, I’ve been mistaken as a member of BTS. I don’t know who’s who anymore. Who am I? Where Am I?" he adds.

His embarrassing moment led to the ARMY debating over the incident. Several deemed the incident racist and a few ARMY members also apologised to him over the mistaken identity. "Damn as an army i wanna apologize to exols this was mad disrespectful and we don’t claim them they CLEARLY don’t know how BTS actually look like and just joined in on the bandwagon," a fan wrote. "I'm army and I'm completely ashamed of their behavior, they were very disrespectful, I love Zitao and hope it didn't affect him," added another fan.

Its annoying and really disrespectful to both sides. Obviously, they dont know what bts looks like and assuming every tall asian man is a bts member is lowkey racist sorry to tao. Personally it annoys me when they try to take a picture with someone but got no idea who they are — (@MadRabbit1004) January 7, 2020

What do you think of the incident? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: EXO singer Baekhyun drops 'I'm Loving You' song from Dr. Romantic Season 2 & it makes for a soulful hear

Credits :TwitterAllKPop

Read More