Former hockey star Brooks Laich goes INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL with girlfriend Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir

Brooks Laich and Katrin Tanja Davsdóttir made their romance public by becoming Instagram-official only one week after being seen out packing on the PDA. The pair went for a romantic vacation at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii, where the former NHL star shared a photo on Sunday. Laich and Davsdóttir, both can be seen moving towards one another from opposing sides of the pool in the picture.

Check out his post here:

Katrin also took to her Instagram and posted a selfie of the pair with the caption, “Life is better with a couple coconuts & this favorite human of mine @brookslaich,” to which Brooks responded, “Back at you Miss Katrinnnnnn.” Before their first public appearance as a couple, the sportsmen had posted pictures and videos from the same Hawaiian resort, but none of them together. According to Page Six, last week, the former ice hockey star was seen cheering for his new girlfriend at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, when he was caught on camera kissing her after her event.

Laich donned a white shirt with Davsdóttir's name on it and subsequently posted footage of the Icelandic athlete competing on his Instagram account. Interestingly, Davíðsdóttir is Laich’s first relationship since he and Julianne Hough, 33, announced their divorce in May 2020 after three years of marriage. Five months later, the “Dancing With the Stars” judge filed for divorce.

Apparently, Julianne came out as bisexual in 2019, while Brooks subsequently said that he hadn't 'completely expressed' his sexuality until January 2020. He later emphasized, however, that he was referring to exploring sexual behaviors that he found fun and satisfying, rather than questioning his sexual orientation.

