Former Hollywood child star Jane Withers passes away at 95

Jane Withers, a former child star turned commercial star died on Saturday evening in Burbank, California, surrounded by her loved ones. As per Deadline, Kendall Errair, daughter of Jane Withers said in a statement, “My mother was such a special lady. She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was.”

The Atlanta native began a career in show business as a young child, thanks to her mother’s determination to have one child in show business. Even her name was picked specifically so that “even with a long last name like Withers, it would fit on a marquee,” according to a statement from her daughter Kendall Errair. At the age of 8, Withers made her Hollywood debut as Joy Smythe, the spoilt and arrogant kid who tortured Shirley Temple's angelic orphan in David Butler's 1934 comedy-drama "Bright Eyes." This breakthrough performance launched her career as a tomboyish girl in films during the 1930s.

Her final acting role was Disney's 2002 animated feature "The Hunchback of Notre Dame II," for which she voiced Laverne the gargoyle and its sequel in 2002. Interestingly, Jane was a board member of the local chapter of the American Cancer Society and earned a Living Legacy Award from the Women's International Center in 2003. She was active in dozens of organizations and served on the board of the American Cancer Society.

Meanwhile, the cause of Withers' death has not been disclosed as of yet.

