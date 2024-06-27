Former Jackass Star Bam Margera Pleads Guilty To Disorderly Conduct In Family Altercation Case, Receives 6 Months Probation

The case arose from a 2023 altercation between Bam Margera and his brother Jess, including assault and threats against family members. Margera's attorney expressed relief at its conclusion.

By Seema Sinha
Updated on Jun 27, 2024  |  12:09 PM IST |  4.8K
Former Jackass star Bam Margera will spend six months on probation after pleading guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct related to a family altercation incident that unfolded last year in Pennsylvania. During a court proceeding on Wednesday, June 26, Margera was charged with assaulting his brother, Jess Margera, and threatening other family members during a two-week visit to their Chester County, Penn., home in July 2023.

Along with six months on probation, Bam will be subject to random drug testing, and if he ever tests positive for the same, he could be sentenced to jail.

“We’re glad that the case is over and behind him,” Bam’s attorney Michael van der Veen told ET.

Exploring the case that got Bam Margera six months of probation

The case is related to a 2023 fight between the Viva La Bam alum and his brother, Jess Margera. Last year, Jess testified that after seeing a text message suggesting mental health treatment, his brother hit him so hard that his eardrum ruptured. Jess also said that Bam threatened to shoot members of their family.

Jess, however, said in court that he only pressed charges because he wanted his brother to get help. “My brother is a good dude when he's not messed up. I don't think he would hurt a fly. It's just when he's been up for days, it's scary,” he detailed.

Fellow defense attorney William J. Brennan told AP that Bam has gotten clean and sober since the altercation.

Bam Margera’s statement post the court hearing — His mother and Chester County Attorney wish him the best

After Wednesday’s hearing, Margera told Philadelphia news station WPVI, “Now that I've done this amount of time, I don't want to go back to that lifestyle.” Bam and Jess’s mother, April, who was also at the hearing, told ABC 6, “He's doing really well and we want him to keep going and get this behind him, really. But we all love him and we just want him to do great.”

Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said that the plea deal Bam received is very common. “We want to make sure Bam can get the help that he needs. We want to see Mr. Margera have accountability on the back end so that he can achieve sobriety and be accountable to his family and his community,” de Barrena-Sarobe also told ABC 6.

Bam Margera already seems to have turned a new leaf in his life. The former reality star married model Dannii Marie last month. In his vows, Bam expresses gratitude toward his wife for her support as he quit drinking. “I cannot thank you enough,” he said.

FAQ

What charges did Bam Margera plead guilty to?
Bam Margera pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct related to a family altercation involving his brother, Jess Margera, in July 2023.
What was the outcome of the court proceeding for Bam Margera?
Bam Margera was sentenced to six months of probation. As part of his probation, he will be subject to random drug testing, with potential jail time if he tests positive for drugs.
What were the allegations against Bam Margera during the altercation?
Jess Margera testified that Bam hit him, causing his eardrum to rupture, and threatened other family members, including threats to shoot them.
