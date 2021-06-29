Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan voices support for THIS actor to be the next 007 agent after Daniel Craig

Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan recently weighed in on the next 007 debate and shared who he thinks would make a great 007 Bond after Daniel Craig.

Former James Bond star and British actor Pierce Brosnan recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate of which actor should be the next 007 agent after Daniel Craig. If you didn’t know, the 68-year-old actor portrayed the iconic agent from 1995 to 2002 in four movies: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. Speaking to People magazine now, Pierce weighed in on the debate, and shared who he thinks should be the next Bond. Voicing his support for Idris Elba, a longtime favourite of fans, Brosnan state that he would be perfect to take over the franchise after Daniel Craig’s exit after his final film No Time To Die finally premieres later this year.

“Idris Elba comes to mind,” he shared. “Idris is such a powerful presence and such a great former voice tensity. He would be magnificent.” Pierce also named Tom Hardy, as well: “Tom can really chew the furniture up, just be a ball boy — both men can.”

Pierce added of Daniel‘s run, saying that he was “magnificent and he can walk away head up, shoulders back. He truly left an indelible mark on the franchise. My time and years of doing it, a decade, was one to be cherished and one that is a gift that keeps giving, having played that role.”

If you didn’t know, both Idris and Tom have been in the running to take over the role. Other actors who fans have been supporting for the role include Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page, Tom Hiddleston, Henry Cavill and another Sam Heughan.

