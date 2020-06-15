Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan reveals he lost two friends to COVID19; Says we're at war with the virus

Pierce Brosnan reveals he lost two of his close friends to Coronavirus and urges people to stay safe.

Pierce Brosnan is most recognised for starring in the James Bond series. The actor featured in four Bond films and is one of the most celebrated stars in the tinsel town. The 67-year-old was filming for Disney's Cinderella, starring singer Camila Cabello in the title role, when Coronavirus outbreak became more serious. Just like everyone else, Pierce Brosnan is also self-isolating along with his family. He is currently self-quarantining with his wife Keely Shaye Smith and kids at their cottage in Kauai, Hawaii. However, the actor reveals he recently lost two of his friends to COVID-19.

"I lost two friends to COVID-19. They were friends of 45 years, and I am godfather to his son. No matter where you are and how beautiful it may be, you still have this awful threat to life looming," Pierce told Parade magazine. He explained the seriousness of the ongoing situation and urged people to be conscious of saving the planet. "You have to keep pushing the rock uphill, and you have to keep involved in life. We are at war. People are dying. Hopefully, after all this, there will be more kindness and more awareness of the fragility of our planet," he added.

Pierce Brosnan revealed he was shooting right before the social-distancing restrictions were put in place and he rushed back just on time to get back to his family and spend time with them. "I was on a plane the next day. I was told I might not get out, and I wanted to be with my family," he said.

