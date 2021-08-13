Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson TEASES solo project; Says, ‘this is the music I’ve always wanted to make’

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has teased her fans with a brand new cryptic video of her announcing that she will embark on the ‘next chapter’ in her career. Previously, Nelson had announced her departure from the girl group Little Mix where she was a vocalist for nearly a decade. Seems like Nelson, 30 is ready to go solo now with her own music.

Captioning the video as ‘the next chapter’, Nelson shared some of her thoughts about her new journey. “This is the music I’ve always wanted to make,” Jesy began. “I don’t think that anyone’s going to expect this,” she added. The video also comprises certain snippets from her rehearsing with dancers, and singing with a mic in hand. While the video does not state if Jesy’s new music will be in the form of an album, or just a single, it definitely caters to the fact that it is in fact, a start of a new journey for her. The amalgamation of different clips in the video focused on her preparing for the solo journey as an artist.

“If you genuinely believe something enough and you want it to happen, you can make it happen, you can manifest it,” Jesy said at the end of the video. The video also had a clip of a loading bar which might hold importance for her new solo project.

Check out Jesy’s post:

Previously, on May 21, the singer had confirmed that she signed a record deal for her solo career. Recently, Nelson also deleted each and every Instagram post from her official account for which fans were too worried. However, the new video has given fans the hope that she is preparing to come back stronger.

ALSO READ: Little Mix's Jesy Nelson REVEALS she would love to collaborate with BTS: Could you imagine the choreography?