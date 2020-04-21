Former Playmate of Playboy Ashley Mattingly commits suicide at 33

Former Playmate of Playboy Ashley Mattingly passed away last week. The 33-year-old model committed suicide after struggling with alcohol and substance abuse.

Ashley Mattingly, known for being the former Playmate of Playboy magazine, committed suicide last week. The 33-year-old model was found dead in her house in Austin, Texas on last Thursday, along with a suicide note, her brother William Mattingly and sister Christy told People. "We learned late Thursday night that it is believed that our dear sister with a larger-than-life personality took her own life," Playboy Miss March 2011's brother William said in his statement.

Her family revealed that Ashley moved closer to home a couple years ago and was living in Austin. She had been struggling with alcohol and substance abuse but was working toward getting better. "We are now loving on her sweet golden retriever puppy that she recently adopted to overcome these demons," the statement continued. Her siblings said that they learned about Ashley's death on Thursday after a friend asked police to do a wellness check on her and found her unresponsive at her home.

They also revealed that police was is investigating the cause of her death and has notes left behind by Ashley which they still haven't got to read. "She will continue to live on through nieces whom she loved dearly and always thought of no matter how far away she was, a twin brother, two sisters and numerous other friends and family members. We will forever cherish her memories and know that her joy is eternally sealed. We look forward to seeing her again," Ashley's siblings said.

