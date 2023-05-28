Former Royal Butler claims that Prince Harry will come to the UK; Claims that the Duke was ‘brainwashed’

A former royal butler has claimed that Prince Harry was “brainwashed” by Meghan Markle. Rumors about the couple wanting to buy a property in the UK are in the air. Reports have suggested that Harry and Meghan’s marriage is on the rocks. The source has claimed that Harry will return to the UK, where his family will return him with “open arms.”

Will Prince Harry return to the UK?

Paul Burrell, who was a former butler to Princess Diana, in an interview with the New York Times has claimed that Prince Harry has been “brainwashed and mesmerized” by Meghan’s beauty. He added that Harry would return to the UK when he “finally sees the truth” about Meghan. Paul noted that King Charles and his family would welcome the Duke with “open arms.”

Paul revealed, "I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales will both greet him back into the country with open arms.”

Burrell concluded while saying, "There is an element of Harry we all love; we just don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing at the moment.”

Is Prince Harry and Meghan’s marriage in trouble?

Several surfaced reports point toward a rough patch in Harry and Meghan’s marriage. Experts noted that Harry did his press tour without Meghanby his side. The Duchess also signed a solo deal to relaunch her brand with WME. All of this is being viewed as evidence in an argument that proves that the Sussexes' marriage is in trouble.

An expert told The Telegraph that Harry and Meghan’s marriage “lacks romance.” The source revealed, “The Sussexes are frazzled, fraught, and lacking romance – like any couple with young kids.” They added, “Five years after their wedding, the omens are bad as Harry and Meghan seem to be heading in different directions.”

