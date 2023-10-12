Former SNL star Pete Davidson steps in as surprise host for 49 season premiere amid writers strike; Details inside

Pete Davidson, a former Saturday Night Live (SNL) star, has taken everyone by surprise by stepping in as the host for the season 49 premiere of SNL as per a report by PEOPLE. This twist of fate comes after his initial hosting plans were derailed due to a writers' strike, allowing Davidson to fill a unique and unexpected role.

As per a report by PEOPLE, having bid farewell to SNL in May 2022 after an impressive eight-season run as a cast member, Davidson had initially been slated to host an episode of SNL in May. However, the writers' strike earlier that year threw a wrench in those plans, disrupting the entertainment industry and putting Davidson's hosting debut on hold.

In a promotional video released ahead of the season premiere, SNL regulars Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman can be seen engaged in casual conversation in Studio 8H, sharing stories from their summer. The unexpected moment occurs when Pete Davidson, known for his distinctive sense of humor, makes a surprise appearance.

Davidson casually explains his presence, stating, "My apartment’s under construction, so I’m just living here." When Chloe Fineman points out that only cast members or hosts are allowed in the studio, Davidson seizes the opportunity without hesitation. He casually offers to become the host for the evening, leaving everyone in stitches. Regarding this Davidson mentioned, "Oh, OK, I’ll do that. The host thing — I’ll host."

The actors' union, SAG-AFTRA’s stance

Reportedly, the writers' strike did not prevent SNL cast members and hosts from participating in the show. The actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, which represents many in the entertainment industry, clarified that the cast's involvement in SNL does not run afoul of strike rules.

As per the report by PEOPLE, the union has explicitly shown its support for SNL cast members in fulfilling their contractual obligations throughout the strike and even mentioned in a statement, “are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations.”

