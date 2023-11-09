Former SNL writer says Matthew Perry's death was 'funny'; fans slam him

The world is yet to recover from the death of Mathew Perry, or as many know him as Chandler Bing from FRIENDS, as many are still mourning his death. Not only the news is a shock for the entertainment world all around the globe, but it also seems like a personal loss for many. However, there was a former writer for Saturday Night Live, who posted tweets mocking Perry’s death. The tweet by Podcaster Kevin Brennan mocking the death of the actor has outraged fans across the globe.

Kevin Brennan’s tweet on the death of Matthew Perry caused outrage

With many condolence messages started pouring in shortly from around the globe, there was one tweet by Ex-SNL writer Kevin Brennan mocking the death of Matthew Perry has caused an online brawl. The American podcaster and comedian tweeted a story covering the former FRIENDS star’s passing and posted, “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.” The tweet got massive criticism from the inter for being insensitive and disrespectful remarks against their favorite star, who just died tragically.



The 63-year-old comedian, who wrote for just one season of SNL in 1999, further reacted to a tweet that asked, “Why is drowning in a hot tub funny?” Former SNL writer replied, “Because it’s not very deep.” He didn't stop at that and took pride in being called out for his nasty comments as he added, “I will never understand the mindset of someone who posts shit like this. I wish you well bc you must be sick.” As the tweet floated over the internet, he went a step ahead to showcase his petty views, “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.”

How did Matthew Perry die?

As the FRIENDS star was found dead in his Los Angeles home after he reportedly drowned in his hot tub, many assumed that he died because of overdosing on drugs. The news emerged after a call to emergency services was made about a cardiac arrest and Matthew was later found dead at the scene.

