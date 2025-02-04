Former The Voice Contestant Bryan Olesen Cries as Daughter Impresses Judges in Latest Season

Bryan Olesen, who appeared on The Voice two seasons ago, was recently seen feeling incredibly proud and emotional. The Christian rock musician experienced a roller coaster of emotions as his daughter made the judges' chairs turn with her fabulous performance.

Returning to the NBC singing competition during Monday’s episode, Bryan Olesen watched his daughter, Jadyn Cree, deliver a stunning performance. Following her time on stage, two chairs turned during the Season 27 premiere episode.

For those who may not know, Jadyn Cree performed Paramore's Still Into You.

The 23-year-old singer mentioned that her dad left some big shoes to fill. Before stepping onto the stage, she even stated, “I'm excited to make him proud and try my best to get anywhere close to where he got in this competition."

After Jadyn Cree’s mind-blowing performance and the judges turning their chairs, Bryan Olesen was visibly filled with excitement and pride for his daughter.

He threw his fist in the air and later even teared up when coach Michael Bublé hit his buzzer. Bryan then jumped with excitement as rookie coach Kelsea Ballerini followed suit.

While the remaining two judges, John Legend and Adam Levine , did not hit their buzzers, they still praised Jadyn Cree's performance.

The Moves Like Jagger singer remarked that he might have missed out on Jadyn's performance, adding that her delivery had the feel of a ’90s pop singer.

Advertisement

For those unversed, Bryan Olesen was a contestant on The Voice in 2024. He was part of John Legend’s team and had won over both the coaches and the audience with his incredible performances of Toto’s Africa and Queen’s Don't Stop Me Now.