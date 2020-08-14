Former VIXX member Hongbin to enlist for military training on August 18; Says he's 'more surprised' than fans

Former VIXX member Hongbin revealed he starts his military training next week. The singer personally informed fans about the new chapter of his life.

Every time an idol or an Oppa enlists for the army, mandatory for men in Korea, our hearts break. This week, the heartbreak is courtesy Hongbin. The international artist revealed he is enlisting for the military training as early as next week. He will report on August 18. The former VIXX member hosted a live stream where he personally delivered the news to his fans. The singer confessed that he is as shocked as fans, or probably more than even the fandom, about the enlistment.

As reported by Koreaboo, Hongbin revealed he learned about his enlistment just yesterday, August 12, and he is preparing for his upcoming chapter of life. "I am more surprised than you are. Of course, it is only right that I go to the army. As a Korean man, it is my duty to the country, so I have always been thinking that I need to go some day," he said.

Hongbin confessed he had originally applied for a delay in enlistment. He said he felt it wasn't the right time for him to enlist. But it was turned down for the reason presented was not reasonable enough to delay his enlistment. "I think it is time I go as well, as whenever I want to do something, I always think that I need to go to the army anyway. That thought has always been at the back of my mind, giving me pressure and in times of stress, that pressure also grew," he admitted.

"Honestly, I didn’t think this was the right time for me to go, so I went to apply for a delay and it seemed okay, but afterward they told me the reason for the delay was not reasonable so I have to go," he added. Hongbin ended the live apologising for the news for after his training begins, he will not be able to freely broadcast.

We pray he has a safe and stress-free training and returns healthy!

