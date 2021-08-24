Former VS angel Rosie Huntington Whiteley DISSES lingerie brand for ‘missing the boat’ with cultural shift

Former VS angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently got candid about her thoughts on Victoria's Secret’s new inclusivity policy. While chatting with The Sunday Times, the former supermodel, who is pregnant with her second child, weighed in on the controversial overhaul and shared her candid thoughts.

If you didn’t know, the brand recently announced that they would be revamping Victoria's Secret by making it more inclusive and introduced The VS Collective, consisting of inaugural ambassadors like and Megan Rapino. They also announced that they’ll replace the company's signature lineup of wing-wearing, runway-stomping Victoria's Secret Angels.

Former angel Huntington-Whiteley, who hung up her wings after 2010 said: "It was a different time and it's crazy [to say that] because it was 11 years ago, which is not that long ago,” she said. Still, in just over a decade, new brands like Savage X Fenty and Aerie have answered the call for inclusivity, casting a harsh light on companies that did not follow suit—Victoria's Secret a prominent offender. While the brand has since changed its tune—advertising with plus-size and transgender models, for example—to Huntington-Whiteley, it's an opportunity seized late.

"I do feel Victoria's Secret really missed the boat with broadening themselves out in the past few years and really listening to the cultural shift of what people are looking for from their brand," she added.

In other news, the model and actress is expecting a second child with actor and husband Jason Statham. The duo who tied the knot in 2010, are already parents to Jack Oscar Statham, their 4-year-old son.

Also Read: Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley expecting second child with Jason Statham, shows off her baby bump