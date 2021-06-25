Former wrestler Melissa Coates passes away at 50; WWE stars pay heartfelt tributes to Super Genie

Melissa Coates, former WWE wrestler passed away on June 23, 2021. WWE stars such as Lance Storm and more paid tributes to Coates.

Former WWE wrestler Melissa Coates who was also known as Super Genie passed away aged 50 on June 23 due to undisclosed reasons. The wrestler's passing has come as a shock to WWE fans. The news of her passing was confirmed by a friend of Coates on social media. It has been reported that Melissa was undergoing some health concerns and last year, she underwent a leg amputation due to blood clots.

Melissa debuted in professional wrestling in 2002 and joined WWE in 2005 as part of the Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental region. Coates was reportedly trained by Killer Kowalski.

As per The Mirror, the news of Coates' passing was informed by the former wrestler's friend saying, "On Wednesday night, a friend wrote on Facebook: ‘This may be the hardest post I have ever made… Just got word from Terry “Sabu” Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon."

After the news of Melissa's passing was announced, several WWE stars paid heartfelt tributes to her as they remembered her fighting spirit and her kindness. Veteran star Lance Storm wrote, "Saddened to hear of Melissa Coates’ passing tonight. I didn’t know her that well, but I worked with her some during my time in OVW."

Here are WWE stars' tributes for Melissa Coates:

The former wrestler began managing Sabu as Super Genie in 2014 and reportedly appeared with him in Impact Wrestling as well as several promotions.

We send our thoughts and prayers to Coates' family in this trying time.

