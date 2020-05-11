Former WWE fame Alberto Del Rio arrested on account of alleged sexual assault charges

Former WWE wrestler Alberto Del Rio was arrested on May 9 in Texas on account of alleged sexual molestation charges.

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio has been arrested for charges of alleged sexual assault. WWE fame, Alberto Del Rio has not wrestled ever since 2017. According to News4SA, Alberto Del Rio is put behind the bars in Texas for a second-degree felony. The victim reportedly approached the police on May 4th and filed a complaint against Alberto Del Rio accusing him of sexual assault. She revealed that the 42-year-old attacked her in a fit of rage around 10:00 PM on May 3rd. The woman suffered multiple injuries on her body as a result of the same.

She told the authorities that Alberto Del Rio slapped her across the face and continued doing the same after she tried to stop him. The victim revealed more details about the entire ordeal and claimed to have photographic evidence of her injuries. She stated that the former wrestler also threatened to drop her son in the middle of the road if she did not oblige him. Reportedly, Alberto Del Rio forced the woman to wear a dress and dance for him and attacked her when she refused to do so.

The complainant filed an FIR against him on May 3 and Alberto Del Rio was arrested on May 9. The former WWE wrestler has been released from the prison after signing a 50,000 bond. Earlier in 2016, Alberto Del Rio was suspended by WWE for violating the company’s wellness policy. José Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan opted out of his WWE contract after the incident and went on to form his career in independent wrestling.

