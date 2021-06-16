Former WWE talents Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley welcome first child; Give THIS name to their daughter

Taking to Twitter, Renee Paquette casually announced that she and her husband Jon Moxley had welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

AEW wrestler Jon Moxley is officially joining his The Shield brothers Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the 'Dads' club as he and his wife, ex-WWE commentator Renee Paquette have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The exciting news was announced casually on Twitter by Renee, who left WWE last year in August after eight years of entertaining the WWE Universe.

"Baby girl is officially here, so I'm checking out and becoming a mom," Paquette tweeted. Moreover, the new momma couldn't help but already gush about her baby girl, further tweeting, "She's absolutely incredible!!" As for what they have named their daughter, Renee had revealed on her Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast in May, alongside her mother Carole, that she and Jon, whose real name is Jonathan Good, had chosen the name Nora as a loving tribute to her grandmother, Eleanor.

Check out Renee Young's short and sweet tweet announcing the arrival of her and Jon Moxley's daughter below:

Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! ) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley check it here- https://t.co/YC3k4fqOwN — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 15, 2021

Congratulations, Renee and Jon!

Do send your congratulatory messages for Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley in Pinkvilla's comments section below!

ALSO READ: Renee Young shares how WWE gave her the craziest, romantic and perfect gift in husband Jon Moxley

Meanwhile, as tweeted by Renee, she will be taking maternity leave and has left her popular podcast in the hands of guest hosts including her "baby daddy, cool dude husband." Paquette tweeted, "I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley." On the other hand, Jon was last seen in AEW programming on May 30 during AEW Double or Nothing, when he and Eddie Kingston lost against The Young Bucks in an AEW World Tag Team Championship match.

Interestingly, it was in November 2020, during an episode of AEW Dynamite, when the former AEW World Champion had first revealed that he had "a pregnant wife at home" in a hard-hitting promo against Kenny Omega for an upcoming match. A month later, Renee took to Instagram to disclose that the couple are having a baby girl, through a pink cake snap from their gender reveal party.

Share your comment ×