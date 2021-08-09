Is former WWE wrestler CM Punk actually joining AEW? Chris Jericho has THIS to say

"It's something that I know nothing about. Obviously, it's intriguing and I'll be watching along with everybody else to see what happens," Chris Jericho shared when asked in a recent interview with Inside The Ropes about CM Punk possibly joining AEW. For the unversed, rumours went rife last month of the 44-year-old wrestler being in talks with AEW.

"But we've got great momentum without Punk and we'll have great momentum continuing without him, and great momentum with him if he shows up. So either way, I think we've built ourselves up into a great position right now," Chris further chimed in. Jericho also divulged that he'd "of course" like to see his former WWE opponent in AEW noting how there's a "mythology surrounding him because he hasn't wrestled so long." The 50-year-old wrestler also acknowledged current AEW talent Sting and Christian along with Edge, who is in WWE, falling into the same bracket as Punk as guys who haven't wrestled in a long time.

For Chris, Punk is "probably at the top of the list, unless you're going to throw Steve Austin in there and you know Steve's not going to come back." Jericho also teased how the "CM Punk joining AEW" speculations "would create a huge buzz that would add to the already huge buzz that we have."

Mentioning how AEW sold 12,000 tickets at the United Center, sans one name nor one match even being announced, Chris proudly stated, "...shows just how much anticipation there is for all of these things. So, yeah, we'll see what happens."

Wrestling fans are definitely keeping their fingers crossed for CM Punk to finally make his wrestling return, whether it be in AEW or WWE! Albeit the second option seems highly unlikely given Punk's troubled equation with WWE since leaving the wrestling company back in 2014.

Interestingly, rumoured reports are also suggesting that Daniel Bryan, who was last seen in WWE, losing to Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship during the April 30 edition of SmackDown, has already signed with AEW.

