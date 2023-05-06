Former WWE wrestler, Tough Enough winner Sara Lee dies by suicide

Sara Lee, a former champion of the organisation's legendary "Tough Enough" show, died by suicide in October, which has now come to light as per the release of the new autopsy report that has been acquired by TMZ Sports.

What does the medical report state?

According to paperwork from the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, Lee swallowed a fatal cocktail of alcohol and medications. They went on to say that the former wrestler had left "letters of intent at the scene" before she died.

According to the records, Lee had bruises and abrasions on her head and body at the time of her death; however, investigators assumed she had acquired the injuries in a fall or falls while inebriated.

How did it affect the WWE wrestling world?

The news of her passing shocked the wrestling world seven months ago, with the WWE expressing its sadness in a statement at the time.

"As a former 'Tough Enough' winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world," according to the WWE. "WWE extends its deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and fans."

ALSO READ: WWE Raw: New match and segment announced for Monday’s RAW

Sara Lee’s career overview

When Lee participated in "Tough Enough" season six in 2015, the WWE offered him a one-year contract. For most of 2016, she competed with the organization before switching to the independent circuit.

Sara Lee’s love life

She married WWE wrestler Wesley Blake in 2017, and the pair have three children together. Blake sent an impassioned tribute to Sara on his Instagram page days after her death, saying, "You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the backbone of our family, and (my favourite), my wife."

"I can't promise I'll stop crying, but I know you're free now," Blake remarked. "I can't thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WWE Raw: Is Vince McMahon making major remote changes to tonight’s show? Find out