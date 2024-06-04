Former Yeezy Employee Accuses Kanye West Of Sexual Harassment And Wrongful Termination: Details HERE

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment

Kanye West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has sued him for sexual harassment and wrongful termination, per Us Weekly. In the Monday, June 3 filing, Ms. Pisciotta accused West, 46, of breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and a hostile work environment. Pisciotta claimed that she was hired by West while he was cultivating his Yeezy fashion line. She also shares that she worked with the rapper on three tracks for his 2021 album Donda.

Before getting associated with West, Pisciotta claimed she worked as a content creator on OnlyFans, where she reportedly earned $1 million per year. After working with West for a year, Pisciotta claimed he asked her to delete her OnlyFans and promised to pay her $1 million a year. She stated she agreed to do so. However, things took a turn after she left OnlyFans.

Former Yeezy employee comes forward with allegations of sexual harassment by Kanye West

“See my problem is I be wanting to f**k but then after I f**k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f**keed while I'm f**king them,” a series of messages from Kanye West read per the filing (via Us Weekly). “Then I want her to cheat on me.”

Pisciotta, per the aforementioned publication, alleged that West would masturbate during their phone conversations and claimed that the rapper asked her if she could hear or guess what he was up to. Additionally, she claimed she received sexual videos and photos that included West having sex.

At Yeezy, Pisciotta said she was promoted to Chief of Staff for his various companies and was earning a $4 million salary before her termination in October 2022. She, however, claimed she received a $3 million severance package which she accepted but never received.

The Carnival rapper is yet to comment on the accusations.

Other legal troubles Kanye West is involved in

Recently, West faced multiple lawsuits for his school, the Donda Academy, dating back to April 2023, where several teachers alleged that the school had multiple health and safety violations, which they claimed were ignored. West’s attorney, per NBC News, denied the claims in June 2023, asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, saying, “None of it is true and the allegations do a disservice to the Donda Academy’s current staff and students and their parents who will attest to their positive experience."

Elsewhere, West, per People, was also sued by his former security guard, Benjamin Deshon Provo, who worked both at his Donda Academy and at a warehouse where the rapper stored his Yeezy stock. In his April 2024 lawsuit, the security guard accused West of subjecting his Black employees to “less favorable treatment than their white counterparts.”

