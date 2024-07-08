Forrest Gump Turns 30: Exploring Tom Hanks And Robin Wright's Friendship As They Reunite For New Movie

Forrest Gump's dynamic duo, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are reuniting for another film, and it feels like a trip down memory lane! It will be 30 years since Robert Zemeckis' iconic drama hit theaters on July 6. Hanks and Wright are reuniting once again for the upcoming movie. It's Forrest and Jenny's unforgettable chemistry that makes this new project so special!

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright remain like peas and carrots

With its 30th anniversary approaching on July 6 and its two main stars teaming up once again for the upcoming film Here, the Robert Zemeckis-directed drama remains a must-see. Forrest Gump follows the titular character (played by Hanks, now 67) from his childhood in Alabama to adulthood across the country and even overseas. It is adapted from Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

The troubled Jenny Curran (played by Robin Wright) teaches Forrest valuable life lessons about love, both platonic and romantic, as he struggles with developmental delays and a challenging home and school life.

In honor of Forrest Gump's 30th anniversary, read on about how Hanks and Wright's on-screen bond has evolved as they prepare to star opposite each other again in Zemeckis' Here. At the time of her February appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Wright was pregnant with her second child, Hopper, and confident about her Forrest Gump audition.

"I just felt like 'Mom' and I felt grounded, and Tom and I just had a great connection," says the actress who was nominated for both a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for her role as Jenny. "I walked out [of the audition], and then I went, 'Not only do I really wanna do this movie, I hope I get it. I think I got it,' " Wright added.

During a March interview with Drew Barrymore, the House of Cards alum also praised Hanks' hysterical antics as they prepared to film the wedding scene. In Wright's recollection of the director's instructions, he told her and Hanks to just dance. When Wright asked Hanks to show her an "example" of how Forrest would dance, she laughed so hard that she peed.

'Here' directed by Zemeckis reunites Hanks and Wright after three decades

A synopsis describes Here as a story about "multiple families and a special place they inhabit." Based on a graphic novel by Richard McGuire. It is a tale of love, loss, laughter, and life that takes place right here, as the description says, traveling through generations and capturing the human experience at its purest. Their characters are played by Hanks and Wright at different stages of their lives. "It only works because the performances are so good," Zemeckis told Vanity Fair of their transformations.

He explained, "Both Tom and Robin understood instantly that we should channel what we were like 50 years ago or 40 years ago, and bring that energy, that kind of posture, and even raise our voices a little bit.".

Forrest Gump is now available on Paramount+ and Here is in theaters November 15.

