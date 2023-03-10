Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: THESE 3 collaborations can be perfect addition to metaverse

Some collaborations have already been confirmed for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 such as Star Wars, Attack on Titan, and Resident Evil. However, some people think that these are not exactly futuristic because they are not Japanese influenced. Here, we have curated a list of some of the best collaborations that can be ideal for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 metaverse.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 possible collaborations

1. Blade Runner

Blade Runner is one of the best futuristic settings even with the decreasing popularity in recent times. If ever there is a chance of collaboration between Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 and Blade Runner, it will certainly be one of the most epic.

As per the reports, a game is also being developed for Blade Runner which might be released around 2025 and collaboration with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is just what it needs.

ALSO READ: Attack on Titan: What will the Fortnite crossover include? Here's everything you need to know

ALSO READ: Fortnite Gets New Matrix Emotes Based on Classic Movie Moves; Read More

2. Deus Ex

Deus Ex is also one of the best futuristic video games with development in so many areas within the game. Even when it was released about seven years back, Deus Ex's relevance is still not lost.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 collaboration with Deus Ex can be worthwhile with the addition of different features like ability of players to customize their appearance.

3. Back to the Future

Back to the Future collaboration with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 can be one of the best ones with the brilliant concepts. This collaboration will certainly create a hype around the video games. Since the reality of hope and time traveling is the central emphasis of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 it will certainly pair well with the similar premise of the Back to the Future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fortnite: Chapter 3 officially revealed with new island, Spider-Man, and many new changes