Fortnite collaborates with popular anime Attack On Titan; Game brings anime-based content in new update

The battle royale game Fortnite introduces a collaboration with Attack on Titan; here is everything you need to know

Written by Vaishnavi Shetye   |  Published on Apr 13, 2023   |  02:57 PM IST  |  410
Eren Jaeger Enters Fortnite with ODM Gear and Thunder Spears (Fortnite YoutubebChannel)
Eren Jaeger Enters Fortnite with ODM Gear and Thunder Spears

Fortnite now has Attack on Titan content in it. One of the world’s most beloved anime and its characters are now making an appearance in the battle royale game. Eren Jaeger, Captain Levi, and Mikasa Ackermann accompanied with the show’s signature Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) gear along with the thunder spears. 

Eren Jaeger will be unlocked with the help of a battle pass, while Levi and Mikasa Ackermann can be purchased in the item shop. All three characters will have the signature back bling from Attack on Titan. If you want to have the character of Eren Jaeger, you will have to buy a Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass and successfully finish quests to unlock his skin along with other accessories. 

The developers of the game have also revealed that now you can use your ODM gear and Thunder spears and challenge “Titan Targets.” This is also an addition to the game inspired by the anime. The places you can find all these items on the ground, in chests, and in Scout Regiment Footlockers. If you are familiar with the anime, you already know that the ODM gear lets the characters fling themselves around in the air while slaying the Titans. The player will now be able to use thunder spears which have the ability to be destructive enough to wreck buildings. 

To add an Easter egg, the developers have added Eren’s family basement to be an accessible location on the Island. Fortnite has had several anime collaborations before, including Naruto, Dragon Ball, and My Hero Academia. 

ALSO READ: What is Fortnite Creative 2.0 and is it on console? Here's everything you need to know

FAQs

Is Attack on Titan in Fortnite yet?
Fortnite just keeps speeding along. As part of its most recent update, the battle royale game is adding gear from Attack on Titan that lets players zip around the island.
Is Levi coming to Fortnite?
Three of the series' characters — Eren Jaeger, Captain Levi, and Mikasa Ackermann — will debut alongside new in-game items like the Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) gear and Thunder Spears starting Tuesday morning.
Where is the attack on Titan gear in Fortnite?
ODM Gears can be found all over the island on the ground, in chests, or by finding Scout Regiment Footlockers.
About The Author
Vaishnavi Shetye
Vaishnavi Shetye

Content writer for 2+ years. Firmly believes there is no such thing as too many pop culture references. She is a part-ti... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Anime News network and Polygon

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!