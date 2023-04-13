Fortnite collaborates with popular anime Attack On Titan; Game brings anime-based content in new update

Fortnite now has Attack on Titan content in it. One of the world’s most beloved anime and its characters are now making an appearance in the battle royale game. Eren Jaeger, Captain Levi, and Mikasa Ackermann accompanied with the show’s signature Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) gear along with the thunder spears.

Eren Jaeger will be unlocked with the help of a battle pass, while Levi and Mikasa Ackermann can be purchased in the item shop. All three characters will have the signature back bling from Attack on Titan. If you want to have the character of Eren Jaeger, you will have to buy a Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass and successfully finish quests to unlock his skin along with other accessories.

The developers of the game have also revealed that now you can use your ODM gear and Thunder spears and challenge “Titan Targets.” This is also an addition to the game inspired by the anime. The places you can find all these items on the ground, in chests, and in Scout Regiment Footlockers. If you are familiar with the anime, you already know that the ODM gear lets the characters fling themselves around in the air while slaying the Titans. The player will now be able to use thunder spears which have the ability to be destructive enough to wreck buildings.

To add an Easter egg, the developers have added Eren’s family basement to be an accessible location on the Island. Fortnite has had several anime collaborations before, including Naruto, Dragon Ball, and My Hero Academia.

