‘Fortunate to Play Such a Terrific Role’: Trevor St John Exits The Young and the Restless

Trevor St. John is bidding farewell to Genoa City for now. The actor, who portrays billionaire Tucker McCall on The Young and the Restless, announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on June 18 that he was leaving the show which was a huge shock to many of his fans and followers online.

"Dear #YR @YandR_CBS @YRInsider #YoungandRestless fans: As you well know, Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues... this Tucker is in his go phase...," he wrote. In another tweet, the actor, 52, also made it a point to thank The Young and the Restless’ cast, crew, and fans.

“I thank each and every member of the wonderful cast, the crew, the directors, the producers and production staff, and CBS/Sony for the great experience from day one to the last,” he tweeted. “I feel so fortunate to have played such a terrific role.” He also showered gratitude to the fans of the soap opera.

What role did Trevor St. John play in The Young and the Restless?

St. John has played McCall in more than 200 episodes since joining the series in September 2022, stepping into the role previously played by William Russ and Stephen Nichols.

When he first joined the show, he shared with Soap Digest that he was surprised and flattered to land the role. “Actually, surprised is not a strong enough word. I was more shocked,” he added.

He also told the outlet that he was thrilled to work with comedian Eileen Davidson, who plays Ashley Abbott in the series. While he is leaving the beloved show, the actor has a series of shows and films in his kitty that the audience will enjoy.

Trevor St. John's upcoming projects

While Trevor St. John's character may be gone for now, St. John assured fans he’s not going anywhere as he has other projects planned and encouraged his followers to watch his 2024 drama, A Good Enough Day, which he also directed.

St. John’s departure from The Young and the Restless arrives several months after Brian Gaskill’s character Seth Morgan was killed off the show in March after having entered the cast in January 2024.

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT.

