'Found It Very Moving': Bridgerton Showrunner Shonda Rhimes Reveal She Cried After Watching Season 3 Finale

Shonda Rhimes, the executive producer of Bridgerton, recently spoke about the final episodes of Bridgerton season 3 part 2, which will be released on Netflix on June 13. Rhimes is an American television producer and screenwriter, and founder of the production company Shondaland.

Inducted into the Television Hall of Fame and NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame, Rhimes became known as the showrunner—creator, head writer, and executive producer of the medical drama Grey's Anatomy (2005–present), its spin-off Private Practice (2007–2013) and the political thriller Scandal (2012–2018), becoming the first woman to create three television dramas that have achieved the 100 episode milestone.

Shonda Rhimes says she cried watching Bridgerton season 3 finale

During her recent appearance at the Today show on Tuesday, 4 June, Shonda Rhimes said, "We're very secretive about it but I will say it is sexy and surprising in many ways," Rhimes divulged. "And also, I cried at the end. I found it very moving, and I don't always cry. So I really got into it. I think it's a beautiful story," she added.

Season 3 part 2 of the popular TV series, is set to focus on the evolving romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), which has been a topic of interest since the first part's release on May 16.

Coughlan, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, expressed her fondness for the moments of pure joy and love depicted in the final episodes. "I love episodes five and six when they're in that giddy, giddy time, and they're so in love because that's the thing. Some of the best things in this show are when you see people truly in love with one another, so blissfully happy," she said.

Season 3 of Bridgerton was split into two parts. The first part, with four episodes, was released on May 16. It scored the largest debut in the series' history, garnering over 41 million views in the first four days of streaming. Part 2 of the season, which also has four episodes, is set to drop on June 13.

The cast for Bridgerton season 3, which has already had its biggest opening weekend on Netflix, includes talented actors like Hannah Dodd, Claudia Jessie, Jessica Madsen, Luke Thompson, Martins Imhangbe, Emma Naomi, Hannah New, Sam Phillips, Ruth Gemmell, Jonathan Bailey, and Simone Ashley.

A brief about Bridgerton season 3 part 2

In the trailer released by Netflix for the second half of Bridgerton season 3, it can be seen Penelope and Colin's engagement faces challenges as Penelope hides her identity as Lady Whistledown.

Penelope faces the threat that Eloise Bridgerton knows her secret identity as Lady Whistledown. At a ball, Eloise toasts the couple, dedicating it to “Truly knowing each other completely.”

Eloise has known that Penelope is Lady Whistledown since the end of Season 2. It is unclear if she will reveal the truth to Colin and others. This adds tension to Penelope's situation as she tries to keep her secret safe.

The trailer also questions Penelope's ability to maintain her double identity as Lady Whistledown or risk Colin discovering her secret and canceling their marriage. Colin coaches Penelope in her search for a husband, she nearly falls in love with Lord Debling, but after a heated scene, Colin proposes to her.

