‘Found Myself Pregnant’: Boy Meet World Alum Trina McGee Announces She's Expecting 4th Child at 'Tender' Age of 54

Social media has become a prime platform for celebrities to share their announcements, may that be an engagement or a preganancy revelation. Some famous figures go with a creative yet grand way for the announcement and some like to keep it simple.

Similarly, actress Trina McGee revealed about her pregnancy on social media. The actress’s approach to the announcement was very sweet and simple. Read ahead and check out the post shared by McGee.

Trina McGee announces her pregnancy

Trina McGee, who famously starred in Boy Meet’s World, announced that she is expecting via her Instagram handle. The actress is pregnant with her fourth child.

In the post shared by the actress, it is written, “At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant.” McGee further requested to bless them with prayers for safe delivery. She ended the sentence with. “Thank you.”

The Friday After Next actress revealed in the post’s caption that she will take a break from social media for a bit and added, “Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance."

Many of McGee’s followers congratulated and shared their well-wishes to the actress in her comments section of the post.

A follower wrote, “Wishing you the best. Take your social media break for your peace as needed.” Many of her fans drew similarities between McGee and Janet Jackson as she also had a baby when she was 50 years old.

Fans point out Trina McGee’s bump before she revealed her pregnancy

Before the actress revealed her pregnancy, fans had already spotted her bump and commented about the same. As per People, the 54-year-old actress’s Instagram suggests that she is vacationing, seemingly at Malacate Beach, Belize. She had been posting about the same on her handle.

In the previous post, the actress wore a blue halter-neck crop top and a white boho-inspired flowy skirt. The bump was easily visible. A fan wrote, “The bump!” to which McGee responded by writing “Yup.”

The actress also has three children. Langston and Ramia, with her ex-spouse Courtland Davis and a child from her previous relationship, per Parade.

According to People, the actress is married to Marcello Thedford, who is an actor, producer, and director. The pair met each other 28 years ago while shooting Daylight starring Sylvester Stallone in Rome.

