Francesca Farago And Jesse Sullivan Introduce Their Twins To World And Share How It Is To Become New Parents

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan recently celebrated becoming parents and introduced their twins to the world. As the two kids have now turned 1 month old, the Too Hot to Handle alum and Sullivan took to social media and spoke about how it is to be around their kids.

Sharing their emotions on Instagram, both Sullivan and Farago posted a family video speaking of their son Locket and daughter Poetry. In this video, Farago could be seen telling Sullivan that their son “just peed on me again!" adding that this was the second time in the day that the little one did that act.

Soon, the TikTok star then summed up the parent life as “wild” with Farago. He also mentioned that the two little kids still keep them up at night.

Further, Francesca Farago stated, "My brain still doesn't work. It hasn't worked since the pregnancy. My brain belongs to these two little babies."

In the video, the mother also added that although the twins are very different from each other—not only in appearance but also having different personalities—they have a strong bond together.

She went on to detail the companionship of the two, stating that Locket and Poetry like to sleep together and that they also love cuddling.

To that, Jesse Sullivan added that the twins soothe each other when either of them is fussy.

The two parents are cherishing each of their moments with the babies, as the mother stated that she simply likes to stare at the twins all day long.

Advertisement

"Time is going by so fast. I'm trying to soak up every second. Even though this newborn phase is really hard physically, mentally, and emotionally, I just stare at them literally all day. I cannot stop staring at them," Francesca Farago mentioned.

Towards the end of the video, Sullivan praised Farago as a mother as she continually nurtures them and looks after the babies.

ALSO READ: ‘That Would Be So Cute’: Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Shares Why They Want Their Wedding After Having Kids