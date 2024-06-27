Francia Raisa Discloses ‘Shocking’ Reproductive Health Diagnosis By Doctors

American actress Francia Raisa opened up about her reproductive health to her fans and followers on Instagram. On June 26, the star shared an Instagram carousel, saying in her caption that in addition to PCOS, she recently received a new diagnosis that could perhaps affect her ability to carry a child.

“I’ve been very open about my health, especially my PCOS. But in the past two weeks, things took a serious turn,” Raisa’s lengthy caption began. She admitted that she could not get an accurate diagnosis or imagine what the doctors would eventually tell her. “

Francia Raisa just discovered through a new gynecologist that she has Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) and endometriosis. These conditions significantly increase her risk of encountering complications in future pregnancies. She expressed her shock upon learning of the diagnosis.

Francia Raisa opened up on women's abortion rights and PCOS

Francina Raisa talked about the abortion rights of women and stated that it pisses her off that the rights have been somehow snatched and violated. Raisa was also diagnosed with PCOS in August 2023.

For context, Polycystic ovary syndrome is known to cause unpredictable ovulation, irregular menstrual cycles, excessive acne, and hair growth. High blood pressure, diabetes, excessive weight, and other lifestyle issues also lead to this condition at certain times.

Francia Raisa on freezing her eggs

The actress appeared as a guest on The Talk where she opened up about freezing her eggs, revealing that she ended up with 28 after her retrieval. She further added that her decision to freeze her eggs came in the wake of her choosing to settle just because her biological clock was ticking.

"I don't want to settle. I really want to wait for the right person. I really want to be friends with someone first and really know you, because I don't want to have to worry about that again ever," she stated.

The star also revealed that it wasn't an easy process and she ended up crying mostly during the two-week procedure.

