Francia Raisa flaunts curves and scars in a brown bikini after Selena Gomez’s birthday wishes

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa, known for their close friendship and the kidney donation that saved Selena's life, are making headlines again, but this time for their eye-catching and alluring social media posts. While Selena shared her thirst traps from a boat ride, Francia took to the beach volleyball court, showcasing her curves and the scars from her selfless kidney donation to Selena. The two friends seem to have put their recent falling out behind them and are now delighting fans with their hot girl summer antics.

Francia Raisa's volleyball court bikini

Francia Raisa celebrated her birthday weekend in style at Malibu beach, where she played volleyball with friends. The actress and organ donor didn't shy away from flaunting her stunning figure in a skimpy swimsuit that perfectly matched her sunglasses and hair. As she showed off her athleticism, Francia's curves and scar stole the show, reminding everyone of her incredible act of generosity in donating a kidney to Selena.

Selena Gomez's bikini pictures on the high seas

Not to be outdone, Selena Gomez shared her own bikini pictures from a boat ride. The singer and actress proved she's equally capable of turning up the heat as she posed and posted alluring photos. With both Selena and Francia showcasing their confidence and beauty, it seems like a friendly competition for the ultimate hot girl summer is underway. Despite any past conflicts, Selena and Francia have clearly put their differences aside and are now embracing the summer with a new level of confidence and camaraderie. Fans are delighted to see them reconnecting and having fun together, and it's clear that both stars know how to do thirst traps justice. As their sizzling social media posts continue to captivate audiences, we can expect more delightful surprises from these two friends as they embrace the summer heat with style and grace.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa rfriendship timeline

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa first met in 2007 during a Disney-ABC-mandated trip to the Children’s Hospital and quickly became close friends. Their bond deepened over the years, and in June 2017, Raisa made a significant sacrifice by donating her kidney to Gomez, who was battling Lupus. The two seemed inseparable until November 2022 when Gomez referred to Taylor Swift as her only friend in the industry, which led to some social media exchanges and an unfollow on Instagram from Raisa. However, on Raisa's 35th birthday, Gomez extended an olive branch by posting an Instagram tribute to her former bestie and kidney donor. After nearly eight months of apparent tension, Raisa finally followed Gomez back on Instagram, suggesting they might be on the path to reconciliation.

