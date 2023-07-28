Francia Raisa RESPONDS to Selena Gomez’s birthday tribute; Here’s what she says

It seems that Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are trying to put all the feud drama behind them and start afresh.

On Wednesday, Gomez took to her Instagram to post a sweet tribute for her former best friend Raisa’s 35th birthday. Fans were happy with the approach taken by the Wolves singer to end the feud between them. Now, the How I Met Your Father actress subtly responded to Gomez’s heartfelt birthday tribute. Here's what she did.

Francia Raisa responds to Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez didn’t seem to be on good terms since last year. But Gomez extended an olive branch by wishing Raisa on her 35th birthday with a carousel of pictures and a sweet note. The actress seems to have accepted the olive branch by subtly responding to the birthday wish.

Fans noticed that Francia Raisa liked Selena Gomez’s birthday post and started following her on Instagram again. Though it seems that the duo still have a very long way to go as the singer didn’t feature in any of the actress’ birthday celebration pictures.

Selena Gomez’s birthday post for Francia Raisa

In her birthday post , Selena Gomez shared a carousel of pictures along with her kidney donor Francia Raisa. The Only Murders in the Building actress wrote in the caption, “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. @franciaraisa” In the three images Raisa and Gomez look extremely happy and close as they pose for pictures.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa’s rift

Reportedly the once-upon-a-time besties had drifted apart last year. In one of the interviews, Gomez reportedly said that in this industry only Taylor Swift is one of her close friends. This was later posted on Instagram and Raisa commented ‘Interesting’ which she later deleted. Then the actress unfollowed the singer on Instagram. Gomez later apologized that she didn’t mention every person she knew.

