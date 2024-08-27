Francis Ford Coppola Reveals Why Al Pacino’s The Godfather Was So Successful: 'No Other Gangster Film Ever...'

Francis Ford Coppola has made many influential films throughout his career. However, his 1972 epic gangster film The Godfather remains one of his most successful projects. Director Coppola recently shared how the success of his groundbreaking film drastically changed his career and revealed why it became a massive hit when it was released. After the original movie, Coppola made two more installments in the series: The Godfather Part II and The Godfather Part III.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Francis Ford Coppola discussed his career achievements and shared his thoughts on his upcoming film Megalopolis. He also reflected on his iconic 1972 epic gangster film, which has stood the test of time. Even several decades later, the movie remains a beloved classic and has continued to captivate the audience. Coppola told the publication that The Godfather "was the right movie for the right time, with the right cast, with the right artists."

The director mentioned that he has a theory about why the film was so successful, noting that one key difference was that "no other gangster film ever did, is it had the children of gangsters in it." He added that another thing that set it apart from other gangster films and resonated with the audience is that it showed the actions of these men and their families and what Italian American life was like at the time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Francis Ford Coppola Says He Cast 'Canceled' Actors In Megalopolis Because He Didn't Want The Film To Be Deemed 'Some Woke Hollywood Production'

He then shared that before he made The Godfather, he was "broke." However, after its release, he went from being a "struggling filmmaker" to becoming widely recognized as the director, admitting, "It’s like a million-to-one shot how that happened. It caused some problems, too."

The Megalopolis director was asked if he ever felt like the success of The Godfather became a burden, to which he replied "No," explaining that it opened many doors for him and allowed him to connect with people, saying, which has been a "gift" for him. Coppola added that all he wanted out of the film industry was to become part of the "group."

ALSO READ: Top 10 Must-Watch Al Pacino Movies: From The Godfather To The Irishman

Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather tells the story of a fictional New York Mafia family and their patriarch, Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). Aside from Al Pacino, who played the character of Michael Corleone, the film also features James Caan, Sterling Hayden, Talia Shire, Johnny Martino, and Vito Scotti, among others.

