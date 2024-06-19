Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Announces Release Date; Exploring Story Plot, Cast And More About The Sci-fi Film

Francis Ford Coppola’s sci-fi masterpiece, Megalopolis, has secured a release date for the US after a successful debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Lionsgate will distribute the film across the United States and Canada starting on September 27, 2024. The movie will hit IMAX screens, possibly alongside Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar re-release, and will continue showing when Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker: Folie à Deux arrives on October 4.

Lionsgate's Adam Fogelson praised Francis Ford Coppola

Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chair, praised Coppola as a cinematic legend whose work inspired many careers in film.

He expressed "Francis is a legend. For many of us, his gifts to cinema were one of the inspirations to devote our own careers to film. It is a true privilege to work with him and to bring this incredible, audacious, and utterly unique movie to theatrical audiences. At Lionsgate, we strive to be a home for bold and daring artists, and Megalopolis proves there is no one more bold or daring than the maestro, Francis Ford Coppola.”

This marks Coppola’s return to directing after nearly 13 years since his last film, Twixt. Megalopolis is a passion project for Coppola, who independently financed it at the age of 85, investing $120 million.

What's the story plot of Megalopolis?

Megalopolis follows Cesar Catilina, a talented artist determined to create a utopia based on idealism and positive values. His vision clashes with Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who staunchly defends a status quo marred by greed and partisan conflict. Caught in between is Julia Cicero, Franklyn’s daughter and Cesar’s lover, torn between loyalty to her father’s beliefs and her love for Cesar. Julia faces a challenging decision about whose vision for the city she supports.

Who stars in the Megalopolis film?

The film stars Adam Driver as an architect leading the reconstruction of a city resembling New York after a devastating event. He clashes with the city’s corrupt mayor, played by Giancarlo Esposito, who opposes his visionary plans.

The cast members include:



- Giancarlo Esposito as Mayor Franklyn Cicero

- Nathalie Emmanuel as Julia Cicero

- Aubrey Plaza as Wow Platinum

- Shia LaBeouf as Clodio Pulcher

- Jon Voight as Hamilton Crassus III

- Jason Schwartzman as Jason Zanderz

- Talia Shire as Constance Crassus Catilina

- Grace VanderWaal as Vesta Sweetwater

Watch the Megalopolis trailer below

You can watch the teaser trailer for Megalopolis below. It gives a glimpse into the conflict between artist Cesar Catilina and Mayor Franklyn Cicero. Cesar dreams of creating a utopia with idealistic values, while Mayor Cicero fiercely defends the current status quo, marked by issues like greed and favoritism. The trailer showcases stunning visuals that capture the film’s themes.

