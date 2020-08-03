  • facebook
Frank Ocean’s 18 year old brother Ryan Breaux passes away after being in a tragic car accident on Sunday

Vulture reports that Frank Ocean’s 18-year-old brother Ryan Breaux passed away this Sunday along with a friend after being in a car accident that occurred in California.
Frank Ocean's 18 year old brother Ryan Breaux passes away after being in a tragic car accident on Sunday
According to recent reports by Vulture, Frank Ocean’s 18-year-old brother Ryan Breaux has passed away in a tragic car accident. The fatal incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning on Westlake Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, California, killing both Ryan and a friend. Ventura County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision at around 1:33 am. When they arrived, the car was engulfed in flames and the two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.  

 

In a press release via Vulture, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said: “The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was travelling south on Westlake Boulevard approaching Skelton Canyon Circle. The vehicle appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the centre median.”  

 

Music icon Frank Ocean has yet to comment on the unfortunate incident, but fan tributes have poured in for Ryan from all over the world. After the news broke, one fan tweeted: “This is so damn sad, please pray for him and his family.” Another said: “Oh god, he was still a baby…wishing peace for his soul and his family.” Sharing their condolences, one wrote: “Frank and his family must be completely heartbroken. I’m so sorry. pray for Ryan and the family.”  

 

Ryan and Frank, 32, were known to have a close relationship. After Frank released his 2016 album blonde, Ryan tweeted: ‘Im glad its out tho bc when I'm @ the studio he gets focused and forgets to feed me and bring me home. 

 

Credits :Vulture, Getty Images

