Frank Ocean's dating history: Who has he dated before? Everything you need to know

The American singer, rapper, and songwriter, Frank Ocean, is one of the biggest R&B artists in the world. On April 16, the singer took to stage for the first time in six years to perform live at Coachella 2023 festival. Despite being so well-known, the musician keeps his relationships a secret and is very private about his dating life.

Ocean prefers to keep his personal life quiet and his romantic engagements off the media. Although over the years, a few people have been enigmatically connected to him.

So, here is a comprehensive list of the 33-year-old songwriter's past relationships and rumoured flings. Read inside to know more –

Memo Guzman

Frank was speculated to be dating one of his close friends named Memo Guzman in 2017. He was rumoured to be dating Guzman as they were spotted together at the T-Mobile Arena in Los Angeles, United States. Although, in 2019, Ocean revealed in an interview that he has been in a committed relationship for a considerable time. “I don’t use dating apps. I’ve been in a relationship for three years. I definitely wasn’t using dating apps before then. I don’t think I would use dating apps now,” He also added that “I f–k with Marc Jacobs’ philosophy on that, so I wouldn’t rule it out, but it is a little hectic being a famous person on dating apps.”

Given that they had previously been sighted together and that Ocean had even named him in his song ‘Provider’, fans assume that the man Ocean was referring to at the time was Memo Guzman. Nevertheless, neither party has ever confirmed the rumours.

Omar Apollo

Fans hinted at a possible relationship between the 25-year-old musician and Ocean after the video of the rumoured couple went viral on social media. According to a video posted on TikTok, both singers had reportedly travelled to Italy at the same time and were at the same location, which intensified the speculations. Ocean was also spotted in the crowd during SZA's recent American tour, when Omar Apollo performed during the 'Kill Bill' singer's opening act. Although, Ocean has not yet confirmed or denied any of these rumours or revealed his actual romantic situation.

