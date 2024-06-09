'Frank Sinatra Did It Better': Idina Menzel's New York, New York Performance At Belmont Stakes Leaves Netizens Unimpressed

Idina Menzel, the Tony Award-winning actress and singer, opened the Belmont Stakes at the Saratoga Race Course on June 8, 2024 with her rendition of New York, New York. This song was popularized by Frank Sinatra in the 80s and has since become a musical trademark of Belmont Stakes. However, fans did not enjoy Idina's live performance, thereby, not hesitating to criticize her online.

Idina Menzel's performance at the Belmont Stakes was not up to the mark as per fans

On Saturday, which was the third day of the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, people present at the event witnessed a lot of activities taking place at the Saratoga race course. People from different walks of life including protestors, street entertainers, and fashion fanatics gathered at this venue hours before the historic final race in the triple crown set for that night. Menzel kicked off the event with her version of New York, New York live.

Some songs give each one of America’s three triple crown horse races its own flavor to make it distinct. The Belmont Stakes is unique among the three races through its signature song New York New York, sung by Frank Sinatra in 1980. Its ubiquity makes it tricky to do poorly.

However, many fans were disappointed with the Frozen's Let It Go singer's performance, prior to Belmont Stakes despite her iconic reputation within Broadway circles. People in a deliberate and organic comparison to Frank Sinatra dragged her singing, calling it immensely terrible.

Netizens react harshly to Idina Menzel's New York, New York

An X user posted, "Nothing at all against the great singer Idina Menzel, but can I please get the recording of Frank Sinatra singing New York New York at the Belmont Stakes?"

Another user rather blatantly commented, "Frank Sinatra did it better. The track should have played a recording of his rendition instead."

Some one insulted Menzel saying, "Did Idina Menzel forget the lyrics to "New York New York"?"

Even her fans could not stand her live rendition of the classic song, stating, "I LOVE Idina Menzel but that rendition of New York New York was not great"

While some were rather direct with the description, "Idina Menzel’s rendition of New York, New York was hideous on every level."

Some even compared it to Fergie’s infamous national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game in 2018. Others thought that the organizers had an audio problem because according to them Menzel sounded terrible particularly during the last verse due to their poor sound system setup.

Even loyal supporters admitted that her vocal prowess was not demonstrated this time by Idina Menzel herself.

