Frankie Jonas and his GF poke fun at brother Joe and ex Taylor Swift with THIS Halloween costume

Frankie Jonas may be the youngest among the Jonas Brothers but he's clearly also the funniest among them. With Halloween around the corner, Frankie surprised everyone as he dropped a photo of his costume this year which had a hilarious connection to his brother Joe Jonas. Frankie and his girlfriend gave a shoutout to the Joe and Taylor Swift era. The youngest Jonas dressed up as his brother for Halloween while his girlfriend recreated an outfit worn by Joe's ex Taylor Swift during a 2009 performance the duo delivered together. In the photo posted on Instagram, Frankie and Anna, who have been dating for several months were seen recreating a scene of the former couple performing Taylor's song Should Have Said No from the concert film Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, which was filmed in 2008.

Joe and Taylor's purity rings On TikTok, Joe's little brother also shared a clip where he and his girlfriend were seen reenacting the performance and paired it with hilarious video game fighting sounds. To add to the fun, Frankie also trolled his brother on the purity ring that he wore during the time. In the caption of the clip, Frankie wrote, "Fighting off the horny celibate teens as joe and taylor from the 3d movie." Frankie also posted another clip of himself pretending to be Joe. On Instagram too, Frankie shared a closeup photo of two hands wearing what he wrote were "matching purity rings."

Previously, Joe was trolled by his wife Sophie Turner during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast on his choice to wear a purity ring.

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift relationship The Jonas Brothers singer and Taylor Swift dated briefly from July to October 2008, after which he famously broke up with her over what she called a "27-second phone call." Ever since then, both Taylor and Joe have moved on and while Jonas is married to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Swift has been in a relationship with Joe Alwyn. There's no bad blood between Joe and Taylor now and in fact, Joe's wife is known to be a massive Swiftie. In November 2021, Joe and his wife Sophie also came to support Swift as she performed music on Saturday Night Live and also joined her at the cast's after-party.

