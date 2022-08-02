Frankie Jonas on being the 'best uncle' to Jonas Brothers' kids: There's really no competition

Jonas Brothers who were once teen heartthrobs are not only all grown up but also fathers to beautiful children today. While Kevin and Joe are parents to two children with their respective wives Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, Nick also welcomed a baby girl earlier this year with his wife Priyanka Chopra. The youngest Jonas though, Frankie is the only one without kids.

In a recent interview with E! News' Nightly Pop, Frankie and Kevin who recently teamed up for a new reality show Claim to Fame, spoke about their bond and particularly how Frankie has formed a special bond with his brothers' kids. After Kevin admitted that his youngest brother is the favourite uncle for all the Jonas Brothers kids.

Reacting to the favourite uncle tag, Frankie said, "There's really no competition. It's my only job. I don't have to do the dad part. I only get to be the uncle, so I use that to my advantage." As for giving an opinion on his brothers and who has been the most outgoing and party lover amongst them, Frankie revealed that it was Joe Jonas. The youngest Jonas once also attended Coachella with Joe.

As for being the beloved uncle in the family, Nick Jonas had also revealed that his little one is also fond of Frankie. Nick also joked that his 21-year-old brother is "the closest in age to the kids." In terms of the Jonas Brothers' kids, Joe recently welcomed their second baby, another daughter after their first child Willa Jonas.

ALSO READ: Kevin Jonas REVEALS who among him, Joe Jonas & Nick Jonas will be most protective when their daughters grow up