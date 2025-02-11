Frankie Muniz Says Malcolm in the Middle Revival Felt 'Right at Home' but Calls His Character 'Worst' on Show

Frankie Muniz is "thrilled" to make a comeback as Malcolm. He is set to return to his iconic role in Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle revival. The four-episode special was announced in December to commemorate the show's 25th anniversary.

The sitcom's revival will reunite Muniz with his co-stars Bryan Cranston, who plays Hal, and Jane Kaczmarek, who plays Lois. Looking back at the reboot, Muniz said that talks about a possible revival started a decade ago when he and Cranston slowly began working to get the project back on track.

Now that it is happening, Muniz has shared his excitement about returning to the world of Malcolm and his utterly dysfunctional family. He told People, "We started talking about [a reboot] literally 10 years ago—me and Bryan Cranston—and we've slowly been working on it, and it's finally a reality. So I'm really excited."

He revealed, "I had to do some chemistry reads. I can’t tell you with which characters, but with new characters that would be on the show. And it was so weird to go back and be with Linwood Boomer, the creator, and Ken Kwapis, the director, and be back in that mindset."

Muniz recalled rewatching the show with his wife, Paige, eight years ago when he realized, "Malcolm sucked." The actor stressed, "He was the worst character on that show!"

The revival's story will revolve around a grown-up Malcolm, who now has a wife and daughter of his own. However, growing up does not make him exempt from getting drawn into his parents' unpredictable shenanigans once again as they prepare for Hal and Lois' 40th wedding anniversary.

About stepping back into his character, Muniz said, "Oddly, it was right at home."

The original series, which premiered in 2000, was one of the leading single-camera sitcoms of its time. It combined sharp humor with a coming-of-age narrative.

Disney+ will air the four-episode Malcolm in the Middle revival, with Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek reprising their original roles.