Frasier is reviving with new Reboot: Checkout Plot, Cast, Streaming Details everything we know so far about the series

Spin-offs of popular sitcoms can be hit or miss. And Frasier, born from the beloved Cheers, is a shining example of a successful spin-off. It followed the story of the fans-favorite character Frasier Crane (played by Kelsey Grammer) as he became a radio host in Seattle, resulting in hilarious comedy for over 11 seasons consisting of 264 episodes. The show even held the record for the most Primetime Emmy Awards until Game of Thrones surpassed it in 2016. Now, after years of waiting, a Frasier reboot is on the horizon, and here's what we know so far.

Frasier Reboot plot and cast

The new series picks up with Frasier in present-day Boston, where he had decided to move to San Francisco in the original show's finale. This return to Boston opens up the possibility of cameos from characters from Cheers, exciting fans even more.

The official plot synopsis

"Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!"

The reboot reunites many previous cast members, including Bebe Neuwirth as Dr. Lilith Sternin, Jane Leeves as Daphne, Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, and, of course, Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane. New additions to the cast include Nicholas Lyndhurst, Jack Cutmore-Scott, and Jess Salgueiro.

ALSO READ: ‘I couldn’t have done this without you’: Millie Bobby Brown on co-writer of her novel Nineteen Steps amid ghostwriting controversy

Frasier Reboot streaming details

The reboot's first two episodes will premiere on Thursday, October 12, with subsequent episodes released weekly. International viewers can catch the premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, October 13. Additionally, CBS will air the first two episodes on Tuesday, October 17, as a special event, making it accessible to non-Paramount+ subscribers.

While the original series typically had around 24 episodes per season, the reboot will consist of 10 episodes, suggesting more attention to detail in each story. While waiting for the revival, fans can binge-watch the classic series, which is available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch the Frasier Reboot trailer here!

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez’s latest song ‘Single Soon’ disappears from streaming platforms, leaves fans curious