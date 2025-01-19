Frasier Reboot Canceled After Two Seasons; CBS Studios Seeks New Home For The Sitcom
The Frasier reboot, starring Kelsey Grammer as the iconic psychiatrist, has been canceled by Paramount+ after two seasons. CBS Studios plans to shop it on other platforms.
Paramount+ has decided not to move forward with a third season of the rebooted sitcom Frasier. The show, which debuted on October 12, 2023, starred Kelsey Grammer as psychiatrist Frasier Crane, a role he has played since Cheers in 1984.
After returning to Boston, Frasier hoped to improve his relationship with his son, Frederick (played by Jack Cutmore-Scott), who is now a firefighter in the city. The reboot followed Frasier's journey as he became a professor at Harvard University and settled into Freddy’s apartment building.
Though Frasier will not continue on Paramount+, the show's producer, CBS Studios, remains dedicated to the franchise. The studio is now exploring other options and intends to shop the series on other platforms. Despite the cancellation of a third season, CBS Studios has not abandoned the show, and fans may still see new episodes elsewhere.
The second season of Frasier, which premiered in September 2024, featured notable additions to the cast. Patricia Heaton joined the show as Holly, a new romantic interest for Frasier.
Peri Gilpin, who reprised her role as Roz Doyle from the original series, was promoted from a guest star in the first season to a recurring character in season two.
Frasier’s return to Seattle was also a highlight in season two, with cameo appearances from original Frasier cast members. Dan Butler (Bulldog) and Edward Hibbert (Gil Chesterton) made appearances, while Bebe Neuwirth reprised her role as Frasier’s ex-wife, Lilith, a character first introduced on Cheers.
The Frasier reboot introduced several new faces alongside the familiar ones. Nicholas Lyndhurst played Alan, Frasier’s old college friend who becomes a university professor.
Toks Olagundoye starred as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the psychology department at the university. Jess Salgueiro played Eve, the neighbor of Frasier and Freddy, and Anders Keith portrayed Frasier’s nephew, David.
Together with the Cheers and Frasier legacy, Kelsey Grammer has now played Frasier Crane in a total of 484 episodes, making the character one of television's most iconic.
